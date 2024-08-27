MSMEPCI to promote RTGS, KTGS, create 10k jobs in Nagaland

Kohima: The Micro Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion Council of India (MSMEPCI) would work towards the promotion of RTGS and KTGS besides creating avenues for 10,000 jobs in Nagaland within this year, an official said. MSMEPCI chairman Pradeep Mishra Sarkar said this while addressing a press conference here on Monday evening. Sarkar said the Council will introduce two significant initiatives – Retail Trading Guarantee Scheme (RTGS) and Kisan Trading Guarantee Scheme (KTGS) in the month of September-October this year. These programmes are designed to provide financial assistance to disadvantaged traders and farmers who have struggled to double their income, he said.

To promote local farmers, MSME PCI will directly provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) rate for their products through KTGS while RTGS was initiated to develop the business of the local traders and increase its income, he said. RTGS will be launched in Nagaland on September 15 this year, he said. On the scope and avenues in Nagaland, he said, the MSME PCI together with state and central government will work hand in hand in creating more awareness programmes of these schemes and resolve to reach out to every section of the people to create 10,000 employment opportunities by October this year. "As part of its 100-day programme, we will be able to generate employment for approximately 25,000 people across Nagaland by next year," he said.

To make Nagaland a developed state, MSME PCI will give special attention to the state, he said. "We are on a mission to provide comprehensive support to MSMEs through advocacy, knowledge dissemination, and strategic collaborations towards building a resilient and globally competitive small business sector," Sarkar said. Earlier, Nagaland Advisor for Industries and Commerce, Hekani Jakhalu Kense said that the industrial development in Nagaland, while still in its early stages, has indeed shown promising growth. Reflecting on the data, she said, the sectoral growth rate of the secondary sector has surged from 2.83 per cent in 2012-13 to an impressive 12.8 per cent in 2022-23, which highlights the potential of the state for further development.