MP: At least 20 injured in cylinder blast in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (MP): More than 20 persons were injured in an LPG cylinder blast in Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, a police official said.

The explosion took place in a hand cart selling patties in Bijawar, some 38 kilometres from the district headquarters, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Shashank Jain said.

"Prime facie, the explosion took place due to heat in the cylinder. Some twenty persons were injured and have been admitted to the district hospital. The exact number of those injured is not known," he said.

Meanwhile, Bijawar MLA Rajesh Shukla, who reached the spot, said 35 persons sustained injuries in the incident.