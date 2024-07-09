MLA Mohan Lal Badoli appointed Haryana BJP president

New Delhi: Haryana BJP MLA Mohan Lal Badoli was on Tuesday appointed the party's state president. Badoli replaces Chief Minister Nayab Saini, who continued to hold the charge following his elevation as head of the state government. Assembly polls are slated to be held in the state in a few months.

The BJP has been in power in Haryana since 2014 but the Congress displayed strong signs of revival in the recent Lok Sabha elections, winning five of the 10 constituencies in the state. A sitting MLA, Badoli lost the Lok Sabha election from the Sonipat seat to his Congress rival in a close contest.