Mizoram police seizes meth, heroin worth over Rs 6 cr, two Myanmar nationals arrested

Aizawl: In a major drug haul, Mizoram police seized 40 kg of Methamphetamine tablets and 3 kg of heroin worth over Rs 6 crore in two separate operations in Aizawl, a senior officer said on Wednesday. Two Myanmar nationals and a juvenile, who is a Mizoram resident, have been arrested for possessing the contraband believed to be smuggled from Myanmar, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said. Khiangte, who is also the chief public relations officer of Mizoram Police, said the CID (Special Branch) team launched a coordinated covert operation on the outskirts of Aizawl on Monday. The team intercepted two vehicles at Hualngohmun area and recovered 32 kg of Methamphetamine tablets and 249 gm of heroin both worth Rs 4.2 crore from a car, while 8 kg of Methamphetamine tablets and 565 gm of heroin together worth Rs 1.2 crore were recovered from another car, he said.

The seized drugs were concealed inside the door panels of the cars, he said. Two persons, identified as Lalthansiama (26) and Zoremmawia (23), both from Myanmar's Chin state were arrested for possessing the contraband, he said. In another seizure, the vehicle which sped off during operation at Hualngohmun area was later intercepted at Zuangtui area in the northern outskirts of Aizawl on Tuesday, Khiangte said. Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. Thorough search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 2.2 kg of heroin worth Rs 68.5 lakh, he said. The driver of the car escaped during the interception, while a passenger, who is a juvenile, was arrested in connection with the seizure, he said. The three accused, including a juvenile and the seized drugs were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station in Aizawl on Tuesday and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Foreigners Act for further legal action and investigation, Khiangte said.