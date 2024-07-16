Min visits man who was trapped in lift; assures strict action against staff responsible for lapse

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday visited a man who had been trapped inside a lift for two days at the Government Medical College Hospital here. Ulloor resident Ravindran Nair, 59, had been stuck inside the lift of the OP Block of the hospital since Saturday and was rescued on Monday morning after the elevator was operated for routine work. The incident sparked widespread public outcry.

George visited Nair at the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. In a statement, the Minister's office said she enquired about the patient's condition, and the doctors reported that it was satisfactory. The Minister assured the patient and his family that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the incident, without any leniency. The patient expressed gratitude for the Minister's visit, saying it was a great comfort. The Minister had ordered an emergency investigation into the incident as soon as it came to light. Based on preliminary investigation led by the Director of Medical Education, three staff members were suspended. George said a detailed investigation would be conducted and further action would be taken.