MCD issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has issued an advisory directing all health facilities to take up measures like inspection of fire-fighting equipment, electrical load audits and installing automatic sprinklers in ICU to prevent fire incidents.

The in-charges of health facilities have also been asked by the civic body to submit an action taken report by May 31.

The advisory comes after a fire at a private children's hospital in East Delhi on Saturday night killed six newborns.

Health facilities are directed to regularly inspect fire-fighting equipment such as extinguishers, hydrants and alarms to ensure all are functional, according to the advisory issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Material used in construction and furnishing must be audited to identify and replace combustible material with those that are fire resistant, it stated.

"All in-charges of hospitals and health units in coordination with engineering department must follow these instructions to prevent occurrences of fire incidents in hospitals and various other healthcare facilities," the advisory stated.

Health facilities are directed to carry out maintenance and testing of fire safety equipment and also undertake electrical load audits to ensure they meet safety standards without overloading the system according to the National Electrical Code of India-2023, it stated.

They have also been asked to use power management systems to monitor electrical loads and prevent overloading.

In areas with oxygen tanks or piped oxygen, implementation of a strict no-smoking policy and control on heat sources has been directed by the MCD.

Facilities have been asked to install fire smoke detectors and fire alarms in all areas on their premises, particularly in patient rooms, hallways and common areas.

The advisory stated that material used in hospital construction and furnishings should be audited to identify and replace combustible material with those that are non-combustible or fire resistant, particularly in patient care areas.

In critical areas of health facilities, including ICUs and operation theatres, installation of automatic sprinkler systems and accessible hosepipes have been ordered by the civic body.

The MCD has also directed them to conduct an annual renew of the fire safety no-objection certificate from the fire department.

It has also asked health facilities to develop a comprehensive evacuation plan and standard operating procedure to be followed in case of a fire.

The corporation has asked health facilities to conduct fire drills, including evacuation drills, to ensure staff, doctors and patients know how to respond during an emergency.