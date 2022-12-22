"Mask Up, Avoid Foreign Travel", Indian Doctors Issue Advisory Amid Covid Surge

The country's best medical practitioners' body, Indian Medical Association, today made an appeal to the public to start following Covid protocols immediately. In an advisory, it listed necessary steps to overcome the sudden Covid surge, the advisory issued include wearing of face masks in all public places, maintaining social distancing, regular handwashing with soap and water or sanitizers. This advisory came immediately after the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in the parliament that the government is keeping a check on the rising Covid cases in the country, and listed measures to prevent the spread of the virus. He claimed that all the states have been asked to do genome sequencing, and that random sample testing of the international flyers have also started from today.

The IMA has advised to avoid public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings, and international travel. It also requested the people to consult doctors in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc, and getting jabbed including precautionary dose at the earliest.

"In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like the USA, Japan, South Korea, France, and Brazil. India has reported 145 new cases in last 24 hours, out of which four cases are the new China variant - BF.7," the health experts said.

It appealed to the government to be prepared "for any such situation as seen in 2021" by taking necessary steps instructions to make available the emergency medicines, oxygen supply, and ambulance services.

However, it also said, "As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure,"

As per reports, the Centre might also issue an advisory to all states after today's high-level Covid review meeting, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. States may be asked not to allow overcrowding while celebrating New Year.

Also, passengers coming from China and who have stayed there for at least seven days, may have to go through compulsory testing. One percent random testing of passengers will also likely be advised.

Reportedly, Amid demand by Opposition parties to immediately stop all international flights from China, government has not yet issued any such order to curb incoming flights from the country, where an upsurge of Covid cases has been witnessed.



