Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Okhla, 2 held

A man was stabbed to death allegedly by two people, including a minor, police said on Friday.

Police said the motive behind the killing could be animosity over a girl, but it is under investigation.

Police have identified the accused as Dharmender (18) and a juvenile (17), the officials said.

According to police, on Thursday, two PCR calls were received in Okhla police station at 5.27 pm, regarding injuries to a boy following which a police team was rushed to the spot, they said.

Another PCR call was received at 6.22 pm, at Okhla Industrial Area from a hospital, saying that Shivam, a resident of JJ Camp, Okhla Phase-II was brought in with serious injuries and a quarrel had broken out at Salora Park in Okhla, they said.

"He was admitted to the ICU and later declared dead by the doctor during the treatment,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

During the investigation, the police found that Shivam had come with Dharmender and a boy to Salora Park around 5.10 pm on Thursday, the DCP said.

“After a few minutes, Shivam came out from the park and when he sat on his motorcycle, he suddenly fell on the footpath and blood was oozing from his neck," he said.

“Further probe revealed that the minor had stabbed Shivam in the neck,” he said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and both accused were arrested, police said.