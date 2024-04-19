Man killed over argument at wedding in UP's Shahjahanpur

A man was allegedly murdered following an argument at a wedding ceremony here, police said on Friday.

Rajesh Kumar (40) was found dead in the morning in Dakhnaou locality under Allahaganj police station area, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

He added the body, which had an injury on the head, has been sent for a postmortem.

According to the police, Kumar on Thursday night attended a marriage function where he allegedly got into an argument with the guests. He was a relative of the bride.

"The deceased had some argument with some people from the groom's side over taking pictures. The matter was resolved by other guests there. Our teams are trying to investigate if the murder is linked with the argument that night," SP Meena said.