MillenniumPost
Home > Lead Story Of Today > Man, 22, stabbed to death after road rage in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar
Lead Story Of Today

Man, 22, stabbed to death after road rage in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar

BY MPost17 Aug 2024 9:15 AM GMT

New Delhi: 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in an attack by four men working in a jeans factory in central Delhi's Prasad Nagar area, police said on Saturday. Monu, the victim, was booked earlier in a case of assault. The assailants were identified as Jugnu, Amit, Vicky, and Karan, police said.

The incident was reported to police by a caller on the night of August 15, an officer said. Monu was found with a stab wound in his abdomen and was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment, the officer said. Police identified four suspects, all of them workers of a jeans factory and residents of the Bapa Nagar area, and nabbed them on Friday.

According to police, two hours before the incident the same day, Neeraj, a friend of Monu, had become involved in a motor accident with Jugnu, who was driving a scooter. The scrap spiralled into a row that eventually led to Monu's stabbing, they said.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X