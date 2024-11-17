Maharashtra polls: Kangana Ranaut holds roadshow for BJP candidate in Nagpur

Nagpur: BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut held a roadshow in Nagpur on Sunday for a saffron party candidate ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Ranaut was campaigning for BJP candidate Pravin Datke, who is contesting from the Nagpur Central assembly constituency.

The actor began the roadshow from the Bengali Panja area in the city. She will also hold a roadshow in the Nagpur West constituency.

Datke is a member of the state legislative council and former chief of the party's city unit.

Polls for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.