Maharashtra: MPSC postpones preliminary exam; to announce new date later

Pune: The MPSC on Thursday said that it has postponed the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination, which was scheduled to be held on August 25. The recruitment body announced the postponement in a post on X. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) said it would announce the new date in the coming days. Many job-seekers, preparing for the MPSC preliminary exam, have been protesting in Pune since Tuesday night demanding a different date saying it clashed with the Indian Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) exam for clerical positions. They also want recruitment to more posts done through this exam.

“In a meeting today, it has been decided to postpone the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination. The new date of the said exam will be announced soon,” MPSC said in the post on X. However, the protesting candidates were not satisfied with the announcement, saying they would continue with their agitation till their demand for the inclusion of 258 posts from the agriculture department under the ambit of the latest MPSC prelims. “Till our other demands like the inclusion of 258 posts of agriculture department (in MPSC exam) are not met, our agitation will continue,” said a candidate.