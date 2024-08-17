K'taka govt's Single Window Clearance panel approves 20 projects worth over Rs 2,280.52 Cr

Bengaluru: The 147th State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee chaired by Karnataka Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development MB Patil approved 20 projects totaling Rs 2280.52 crore on Saturday, officials said. These projects are projected to generate employment for approximately 3,457 people across the state, they said. According to a statement shared by the Minister's office, among the approved notable projects are Toyotetsu India Auto Parts Pvt Ltd and ILV South Warehousing Parks Private Limited, which plan to invest Rs 450 crore and Rs 423 crore respectively. Toyotetsu India Auto Parts Pvt Ltd is investing in a new 4th plant in Bidadi to cope with Innova Hycross's demand to support TKML. Aoyama Seisakusho Co. has plans to invest Rs 210 crore in establishing an automotive fasteners production facility at Vasanthnarsapura.

During the meeting, Patil approved six major large and medium projects with a total capital investment of more than Rs 50 crore, amounting to Rs 2,025.71 crore, which is expected to create employment opportunities for around 2,440 people, it stated. Additionally, 13 new projects with capital investments ranging between Rs 15 crore and Rs 50 crore, totalling Rs 214.81 crore, have been approved, generating employment for approximately 1,017 individuals. Furthermore, one additional capital investment project worth Rs 40 crore has also been approved. "In total, the 20 projects approved will bring in investments of Rs 2,280.52 crore and generate employment for 3,457 people," the statement added.