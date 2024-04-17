Kerala police book female foreign tourists for destroying pro-Palestine boards

Police have registered a case against two female foreign tourists for allegedly destroying pro-Palestine boards erected by an Islamist student outfit in this port city.

Police said the incident was reported from the Fort Kochi police station limit on Monday evening.

According to a senior police officer, there were two female foreign tourists, and one of them allegedly destroyed the pro-Palestine boards erected by the outfit called the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) in front of the Jankar Jetty.

They have been booked under IPC Section 153 for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot.

Police said the boards had contained protest messages against Israel for its attack on Palestinian territory.

Meanwhile, a video circulated through social media showed a woman tourist engaging in heated arguments allegedly with SIO activists after tearing down the banners.