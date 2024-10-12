Kenyan man, two others held with cocaine worth Rs 44 lakh, syrup in Mumbai

Mumbai: A Kenyan national and two others were arrested for alleged possession of drugs after raids were conducted in three places by the Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell, an official said on Saturday. He identified the three as Kenyan Richard Komme, Arbaaz alias Jabbar and Imran, the official said. "We conducted raids in Jogeshwari, Govandi and Bandra. We seized 110 grams of cocaine worth Rs 44.40 lakh from Komme. Follow-up action led to arrest of Arbaaz from Bandra. We recovered syrup bottles with contents valued at Rs 2.38 lakh. We then held Imran from Govandi and recovered Rs 49,000 worth of syrup," he said. So far this year, the ANC has registered 63 cases after arresting 135 persons, while more than Rs 45 crore worth of drugs have been seized, the official added.