Karnataka govt. orders closure of mall for 7 days for denying entry to farmer over his attire

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday ordered closure of a mall here for seven days after a farmer was allegedly denied entry owing to his attire -- a 'dhoti' and a white shirt --, an incident which drew strong condemnation from members cutting across party lines in the Legislative Assembly. The government also termed the alleged insult to the farmer as an infringement on "dignity and self respect", and said it cannot be tolerated. "I checked with the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) commissioner as to what can be done. The government has the powers. Action will be taken against the (G T World) mall in accordance with law immediately and we will ensure that the mall is closed for seven days," Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh told the House.

Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said the incident is condemnable. "For every individual self respect and dignity are important, this has been violated, and the government will take action." The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday when septuagenarian Fakeerappa from Haveri district visited the mall along with his wife and son to watch a movie at a multiplex. Fakeerappa was reportedly wearing white shirt and 'panche' (dhoti), and the security staffer at the mall allegedly told him and his son that he won’t be allowed inside in a 'panche', and asked him to "wear trousers and come." Earlier, Assembly Speaker U T Khader raised the issue and asked the government to take action.

"I saw in the media that a youth from the rural area, who is studying here in Bengaluru, when he took his father wearing 'panche' -- which is the traditional attire of Karnataka -- to show him the mall, he was not let in because of the attire. This is highly condemnable and strict action should be taken by the government, which becomes a lesson for all malls," he said. "Merciless action should be taken, however big the mall owner or management is," the Speaker said. "We have nothing to do with them, we have to show that the super rich owning malls are not important for us, and it is the common man, poor and last person of the society who are leading a life with self esteem are important." Congress MLA Laxman Savadi, stating that mere condemnation won't help, urged the government to at least cut the power supply to the mall for a week. Ranebennur Congress MLA Praksh Koliwad, noting that the farmer belongs to a village in his constituency, said, "the farmer has given education to all his nine children, one of his son is studying MBA here in Bengaluru and the son wanted to take his father to show him the mall. The farmer was disrespected for his attire and the mall should be closed down."

Congress MLA and chief whip from the ruling side Ashok Pattan suggested that action should also be taken on private clubs in Bengaluru, which impose dress code. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said such issues have been discussed in the House earlier too, "but what's the result? " The Speaker or the government will have to issue some orders, which should be implemented strictly by the secretaries and bureaucrats. At one point Minister Suresh sought directions from the chair or the House so that all malls and clubs don't restrict entry to those who wear the "cultural attire of the state." Ashoka, responding to it, said, "ultimately the order has to be issued by whom? The government.....you are in the government, you are the Urban Development Minister, you have to issue the orders....such incidents should not happen again." When some MLAs suggested that a House committee be formed and based on its report action be taken, senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar and Ashoka said: "several committees have been formed in the past and no action has been taken on their report so far."