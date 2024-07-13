Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets Delhi CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren met Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was also present during the meeting at the Delhi chief minister's official residence here. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted a video of the meeting on 'X' and captioned it "INDIA is united against dictatorship". Earlier in the day, Hemant Soren and his wife met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi and described it as a courtesy call.

Soren, the executive president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, had resigned as the chief minister before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. After spending around five months in prison, he secured bail and became chief minister again on July 4. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal was arrested by ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail on Friday but he will remain in jail as the CBI had arrested him in a related matter. The issue of Soren and Kejriwal's arrest by the central probe agency was prominently raised by the leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc during the Lok Sabha poll campaigning. Kalpna Soren and Sunita Kejriwal too had joined the poll campaigning on behalf of their jailed husbands and raised voices against their arrests.