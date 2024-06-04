JD(S) leader & ex-CM Kumaraswamy leads in Mandya

Bengaluru: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy is leading in the Mandya Lok Sabha segment by a margin of 57,718 votes on Tuesday.

As per the latest data available from the Election Commission, the former Chief Minister secured 1,40,043 votes, while his closest opponent Venkataramane Gowda (also known as Star Chandru) got 82,325.

JD(S) fought the Lok Sabha polls with BJP in Karnataka.

The 64-year-old son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has made no secret of his desire to become Agriculture Minister if the Modi government returns to power.

Kumaraswamy, also the state JD(S) President, is a five-time MLA and currently represents the Channapatna Assembly seat.