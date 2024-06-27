J P Nadda appointed leader of House in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda was appointed leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the first day of the 264th session of the Upper House. "Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has been appointed as the Leader of the House in the Council of States," Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced, amid thumping of desks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the House when the announcement was made. The BJP had earlier decided to appoint Nadda as the leader of the House and the same was conveyed to the Rajya Sabha.