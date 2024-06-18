Indian Army launches first-of-its-kind skin bank for treatment of severe burn injuries

New Delhi: The Indian Army has launched a first-of-its-kind skin bank facility that aims to revolutionise the treatment of severe burn injuries and other skin-related conditions for service personnel and their families.

The defence ministry in a statement on Tuesday said the skin bank will be staffed by a team of highly-trained medical professionals, including plastic surgeons, tissue engineers and specialised technicians.

The Army Hospital (Research and Referral) here announced the opening of the skin bank facility, a first-of-its-kind to be established within the Armed Forces Medical Services, it said.

"This landmark initiative aims to revolutionise the treatment of severe burn injuries and other skin-related conditions among service members and their families," the statement said.

This bank will serve as a centralised hub for the collection, processing, storage and distribution of skin grafts, providing a "critical resource" for military medical centres across the country, officials said.

By establishing this facility, the armed forces are ensuring that personnel and their families have access to the most advanced skin replacement therapies, they said.

The facility will adhere to the highest standards of quality control and safety, ensuring the integrity and reliability of the skin grafts, the statement said.

DGMS (Army) and Col Comdt Lt Gen Arindam Chatterjee termed the launch of this skin bank as "a testament to the unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of service members".

He added that the facility will not only enhance the quality of care, but also strengthen the ability to support those who have been affected by serious injuries.

"By having a dedicated resource for skin tissue, we can provide our patients with the most effective and personalised treatments, ultimately improving their chances of recovery and rehabilitation," Commandant, Army Hospital (R&R) Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan, was quote as saying in the statement.