India, Mauritius discuss collaboration in capacity building programme

New Delhi: A high-level official visit of the Mauritius delegation concluded successfully with meetings and deliberations on capacity building programmes along with other governance matters, according to an official statement issued on Thursday. Talks were led by V Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) with the Mauritius delegation led by K Conhye, Secretary for Public Service, Mauritius & comprising of S Ramgolam, Director, Public Sector Business Transformation Bureau and S D Jannoo, Director, Human Resource Management, Mauritius. There was a discussion on avenues for collaboration between the National Centre for Good Governance and Ministry of Public Services, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mauritius, on capacity building programmes for Mauritius Public Officers, including faculty development programmes, it said. The official visit of the Mauritius delegation was from September 23 to 25, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

An interaction with Arun Singhal, Director General, National Archives of India (NAI) provided insights into record sharing, data quality checks, and digitisation projects that preserve India's extensive historical documents, it said. The Mauritius delegation was exposed to a zero tolerance to corruption approach by the Central Vigilance Commission in an interaction with P Daniel, Secretary, CVC. The delegation met the Chief Information Commissioner, Heeralal Samariya, the Information Commissioners Anandi Ramalingam and Vinod Kumar Tiwari, and also the Secretary, CIC, Rashmi Chowdhary and were briefed on the promotion of transparency through Right to Information (RTI). The three-day official visit successfully ended with a clear roadmap for enhanced bilateral cooperation and capacity building programmes for senior and mid-level public officers of Mauritius. In the concluding de-briefing meeting the contours of the capacity build programs for the public officers of Mauritius was discussed and the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration between the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mauritius and National Centre for Good Governance were exchanged for being taken forward, the statement said.