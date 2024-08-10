INA Market fire: Two persons under treatment for burns die in hospital

New Delhi: Two people who received burn injuries in a fire at a Chinese fast food joint last month succumbed during treatment in hospitals, officials said on Saturday.

Six people were injured in the fire early morning on July 29 in shops near the INA Metro Station's gate number 2.

Sunil (46) and Arun (18) died during treatment earlier this week. They had critical burn injuries on their bodies, an official said.

The workers of Kerala Restaurant escaped in the fire but five workers in an adjacent Chinese fast food joint received burn injuries.

Two of the injured -- Sunil (46) and Ashki (26) -- were admitted to the AIIMS while four others -- Arun (18), Shiva (26), Shiv Kumar (24) and Girish (42) -- received treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, the official said.

Sunil was the owner of the food joint while Arun was a worker there.

Ashki, Shiva, Shiv Kumar and Girish are still under treatment, he added.

The official said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but the the victims were injured due to a blast that happened in the compressor of a freezer inside the shop, following the fire.

The workers were taking articles out of the shop after the fire when the blast happened, he said.

A neighbouring shopkeeper said Arun had come two months ago from Nepal for work in Delhi. Other shopkeepers have collected money to send his body to his native place in Nepal.