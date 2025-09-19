In everlasting memory of Shri Sandeep Aggarwal ji (1 December 1968 –9 September 2025)

With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Shri Sandeep Aggarwal ji, a man remembered for his humility, generosity, and unwavering devotion to family and society. His life was an embodiment of kindness—always giving, always guiding, always standing as a pillar for those in need.

Born into a simple, conservative Baniya family, Shri Aggarwal ji devoted his life to settling his siblings, supporting relatives, and helping anyone who sought his counsel. A true family maker, he carried with him a rare ability to listen, guide, and uplift. His words had the power to console, and his actions inspired strength in others.

He was a loving husband who compassionately embraced his wife—raised as an orphan—and gave her a home full of dignity and affection. As a father, he rose above societal conservatism, ensuring his two daughters were not only educated but empowered to lead lives of independence. His deep commitment to education extended beyond his immediate family; it was his encouragement and support that enabled his elder daughter to study well, sit for the Civil Services Examination, and secure a career for herself.

On 15th September 2020, destiny struck most cruelly. In an act of compassion to save another person’s life, he met with a road accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury. What was meant as an act of kindness became the turning point of his own life. The accident occurred during the peak of COVID, when hospitals were overwhelmed, and every step forward was uncertain. From a local hospital in Meerut, where survival during transfer was doubtful, to AIIMS New Delhi—where doctors fought against time—his journey was made possible only through the miraculous support of a senior IAS officer and the District Magistrate of Meerut.

There began a long battle. Multiple brain surgeries were performed. During peak COVID times, he tested positive and was shifted into isolation at the trauma center. For 20 agonizing days, his family could not see him—except through brief video calls every second day. His elder daughter, then only 24, summoned the courage to face those calls.

For 3.5 months, he remained at AIIMS, New Delhi. The months that followed were filled with unimaginable trials. The doctors admired the resilience of his young children, who never left his side emotionally and by all means. On 1st January 2021, at their persistent request, he was brought home—a New Year’s blessing. From that day, his three children—barely in their twenties—became his full-time caretakers. They divided responsibilities—financial, medical, emotional, and domestic—and built their lives around his care.

The youngest daughter, only 22 years old, put her entire life aside. She was pursuing her Master’s from Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, but gave it up to care for her father day and night. With tireless dedication, she became his nurse, companion, and constant strength, embodying a devotion few can imagine.

In June 2022, the children, with all hope and courage, took the bold decision to pursue stem-cell therapy in Mumbai. Airlifting him was nearly impossible, as airlines refused to take him on board in such fragile condition. Once again, divine help came in the form of Shri Ankur Garg ji, IAS, who stood by the family and ensured that their father’s journey and anything needed for treatment was made possible.

At every step, Dr. Rakshay Kaul, Neurosurgeon at AIIMS, became more than just a doctor—he became a family member, friend, and guardian angel. At any hour of the day or night, he was there to treat him, guide the children, and walk with them through their most difficult moments. His care and humanity gave the family strength when they had none left.

Despite being in a semi-conscious state, our father’s spirit never gave up. He witnessed milestones that mattered most: the marriages of his daughters, the frequent visits of his married daughter to her parental home, bringing tears of both joy and longing to his eyes, and, most recently, the birth of his grandson three weeks before his passing. The sparkle in his eyes as he saw his grandson was a gift his family will cherish forever.

He was not just a patient fighting for survival, but a teacher till his last breath. During the pandemic, a few hours before his accident, when his elder daughter prepared for the Civil Services, he reminded her, as his last words, “The time is tough indeed, but it is tough for everyone. Patience is the key. In tough times, only tough people last.” He urged her to face challenges calmly, just as he had advised others throughout his life.

For nearly five years, his children lived the lessons he had taught them—courage, responsibility, and selfless love. His journey is a reminder that road rage and accidents don’t just claim lives; they reshape the entire fabric of families. Yet his story also proves that even in adversity, love, patience, and strength can turn suffering into resilience.

The story of a father and his children is also a reminder of what parents mean in our lives. Parents are the silent architects of our existence—they sacrifice their youth, ambitions, and comforts to nurture their children. Yet, in today’s world, where materialism and busy lives often dilute these bonds, the sacred relationship between parents and children has weakened. This family, however, stands apart. The way Shri Agarwal ji lived for his family, and the way his children stood by him in his most difficult years, is an extraordinary testimony to love, giving, and respect for parents—values that society is slowly forgetting. Their story rekindles the timeless truth that caring for one’s parents is the greatest duty and the purest blessing.

The family also wishes to express their deepest gratitude to all who stood by them in this journey. Relatives, friends, well-wishers, neighbors, government officers, doctors, and even the caretakers from the nursing agency who gave their service with dedication—all became pillars of support in keeping hope alive. Each gesture, big or small, became part of this long battle, and the family remains indebted to every soul who lent strength in this journey of courage and love.

The great man leaves behind his wife and three devoted children and by his grace, four new godsent children, who carry forward his legacy of compassion, humility, and service to others.

Om Shanti

—In grief and remembrance,

Himani, Harsh, Sakshi, Chirag, Shruti & Madhav

(Children of Late Sandeep Agarwal ji)