Here Is How Indian States Are Preparing Themselves Amid Alarming Global Covid-19 Surge

After the detection of four cases of Omicron sub- variant in India, the Centre and states have stepped up Covid testing and checks. New guidelines are being worked on and advisories have been issued in order to make more and more people to take the precaution dose of the Covid-19 vaccine if they haven't already. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also review the Covid-19 situation in the country amid the upsurge in China.

The Karnataka government has decided to monitor all the international passengers at Bengaluru airport, however, the date of implementation of this policy has not been announced yet.

On the other hand the Maharashtra health department has directed all the district administrations and municipal corporations to speed up the testing process. Health minister Tanaji Sawant has asked all the districts to follow a five-point programme -- test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will also hold a meeting to review the Covid situation and how prepared the state is today at 3:30 pm.

According to Uttarakhand's Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, the state government is preparing to launch a fresh set of standard operating procedure on Covid-19 which is to be based on the Centre's guidelines

The Odisha government has advised the district administrations to strengthen surveillance and take necessary actions for whole genome sequencing of Covid-positive samples.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also expressed concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases in China, and health has directed health officials to form a committee of experts to keep a check on the emerging situation.

The Union health ministry had issued a directive to the states asking them to gear up for any possible future surge and to send for genome sequencing all positive case samples for tracking the variants.

There has been a sudden upsurge in Covid-19 cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States. As per experts, the spike is because of the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which has already been detected in four Indian states.

As per reports, there are currently 10 different variants of Covid in the country, BF.7 being the latest.

India has reported 129 fresh infections over the last 24 hours, and the number of active cases currently stands at 3,408. One death was recorded.

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and is highly contagious, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated

Reportedly, the head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday said he was "very concerned" about an unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China, as the health body urged Beijing to accelerate vaccination of the most vulnerable

"WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China, with increasing reports of severe disease" Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a weekly news conference, appealing for detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and intensive care requirements.

"WHO is supporting China to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk across the country, and we continue to offer our support for clinical care and protecting its health system", he added.