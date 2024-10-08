Haryana polls: Cong leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda retains Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat

Chandigarh: Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday retained his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak district, defeating his nearest BJP rival. 77-year-old Hooda won by a convincing margin of 71,465 votes defeating BJP's Manju Hooda. However, Hooda's party Congress, which was eyeing to make a comeback in Haryana after a 10-year gap, was trailing with BJP ahead in 50 of the 90 seats. Congress was ahead in 35 seats, according to the latest Election Commission trends. Haryana went to polls on October 8, while counting of votes was taken up on Tuesday.