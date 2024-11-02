Haridwar paper mill pollution: NGT issues notice to environment ministry, others

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a reply from the Union environment ministry and the Uttarakhand government on a plea claiming that a paper mill in Roorkee tehsil of Haridwar district is causing air and water pollution. A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, also comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, also issued notice to the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board and Gangotri Paper Mill in the matter. "Issue notice to respondents," the bench said in its order dated October 25. The NGT will hear the matter next on February 19.