Gurugram's Ambience Mall evacuated after hoax bomb threat

Gurugram: Ambience Mall in Gurugram was evacuated on Saturday after it received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises, police said. The threat turned out to be a hoax. Bomb and dog squad teams were rushed to the spot and the search operation lasted four-and-a-half hours, police said.

The Ambience Mall management received a bomb threat email at 9.27 am, police said. The email, which was sent from hiddenbones101@gmail.com, read, "I planted bombs in the building. Every person inside the building will be killed, none of you will escape. You deserve death. I planted the bombs in the building because I hate my life. The people behind this attack are Paige and Nora,"

Assistant Commissioner of Police, DLF (Gurugram), Vikas Kaushik said, "The search operation at Ambience Mall is over and nothing has been found. We are now searching for the accused who sent the threat email." Police said efforts are being made to track the source of the email. In an official statement issued earlier in the day, Gurugram Police appealed to the general public to not panic. So far, such emails have been found to be hoaxes meant to scare people, it said.

DLF Mall in Noida also received a hoax bomb threat on Saturday. The emails to the two malls came three months after similar hoax bomb threats were sent to multiple schools in the Delhi-NCR region.