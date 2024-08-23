Gujarat govt announces Rs 350 cr relief package for farmers affected by heavy July rains

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Friday announced a relief package of Rs 350 crore for farmers who suffered losses due to heavy rains in several parts of the state in July this year. The relief package was announced by state agriculture minister Raghavji Patel in the assembly on the last day of monsoon session after a loss assessment survey was carried out in 45 talukas of Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Anand, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Tapi districts.

Incessant and heavy rains were recorded in these nine districts between July 18 and 24, which resulted in damage to standing crops, horticulture produce and fruit trees such as mango on an area of nearly 4 lakh hectares, Patel said. Under the relief package, farmers who lost 33 per cent or above of their total non-irrigated Kharif crop will get assistance of Rs 11,000 per hectare in the limit of two hectares, while the compensation will be Rs 22,000 per hectare, in the limit of two hectares, for damage to irrigated crops. For annual horticulture crops, the government has fixed a compensation of Rs 22,000 per hectare in the limit of two hectares if the loss is equal or above 33 per cent. The compensation will be Rs 22,500 per hectare in case of perennial horticulture crops that have a life of three or more growing seasons. In case of total damage or uprooting of fruit trees in the perennial category, farmers will get additional compensation of 1.02 lakhs per hectare if more than 33 per cent of trees are damaged, said Patel.