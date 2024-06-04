Gujarat: BJP leading in 24 seats, Cong in 1; Amit Shah ahead in Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 24 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and the Congress in one, as per the latest trends available of counting underway for 25 constituencies in the state on Tuesday.

Except for Patan, BJP candidates were leading in all 24 seats.

BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal has already been declared winner uncontested from the Surat seat.

Hence, polling was held for 25 of the total 26 seats in the state.

In Gandhinagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was leading over Congress candidate Sonal Patel by a margin of 2.14 lakh votes.

In the Rajkot seat, BJP candidate Parshottam Rupala was leading with over 1.11 lakh votes, leaving behind his Congress rival Paresh Dhanani.

In Porbandar, BJP candidate Mansukh Mandaviya was leading with a margin of over 1.24 lakh votes, leaving behind his Congress rival Lalit Vasoya.

Vadodara's BJP candidate Hemang Joshi was also leading by a margin of over 1.33 lakh votes. Congress candidate Jashpalsinh Padhiyar was trailing.

BJP's Mansukh Vasava was leading in Bharuch seat with a margin of over 58,000 seats.

Congress candidate Chandanji Thakor was leading by a margin of 9,587 votes in the Patan seat.

In the Banaskantha seat, BJP candidate Rekha Chaudhary was leading over her Congress rival.

Aam Aadmi Party's candidates were trailing in both Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats.