Govt seeks to amend disaster management act, aims to strengthen the efficient working of authorities

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday, aims to strengthen the efficient working of the national and state disaster management authorities besides bringing more clarity and convergence among stakeholders working in the field of disaster management. The bill also aims to provide statutory status to certain pre-Act organisations like the National Crisis Management Committee and the High-Level Committee. Besides, it aims to strengthen the efficient working of the National Disaster Management Authority and state disaster management authorities, according to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, who introduced the bill, asserted that there is no interference in the rights of the states and that disaster management is the first responsibility of the states.

The bill also brings more clarity and convergence in the roles of authorities and committees working in the field of disaster management and provides statutory status to certain pre-Act organisations like the National Crisis Management Committee and the High-Level Committee. The bill also aims to empower the National Disaster Management Authority and state disaster management authorities to prepare the disaster plan at the national and state level instead of the National Executive Committee and the State Executive Committee. It will provide for the creation of a disaster database at the national and state level, to make provision for the constitution of an "Urban Disaster Management Authority" for the state capital and large cities having municipal corporations and to make provision for the constitution of a "State Disaster Response Force" by the state government. The original act, the Disaster Management Act, of 2005, was enacted to provide for the effective management of disasters and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The main purpose of the act was to put in place necessary institutional mechanisms for drawing up and monitoring the implementation of disaster management plans, ensuring measures by various wings of government for prevention of and mitigating the effects of disasters and for undertaking a holistic, coordinated and prompt response to any disaster or threatening disaster situation. To achieve the said purpose, certain authorities and committees were established at the national level, state level and district level. In addition, the act enumerated the measures to be taken up by the ministries and departments of the government of India and mandated that every ministry or department would carry out the nodal responsibilities for disaster management. Due to the constant endeavour of the central government to mainstream disaster management in the development plans, aligning with the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, learnings from past disasters, and experience gained during the implementation of the Act, the Disaster Management Act, of 2005 has been reviewed in consultation with all stakeholders including the state governments, the statement of objects and reasons of the bill said.