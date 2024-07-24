Govt focus on development of border villages continues; Rs 1050 cr allocated for Vibrant Villages Programme

New Delhi: As the government continues its thrust on comprehensive development of villages located remote areas along the border with China, the Union Budget has allocated Rs 1,050 crore for the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) that will benefit select villages in 19 districts in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The government approved the VVP as a centrally-sponsored scheme on February 15, 2023, with an outlay of Rs 4,800 crore for 2022-23 to 2025-26 for development of these villages in 46 blocks abutting the northern border. The budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, has earmarked Rs 1,050 crore for the VVP for 2024-25. The objective of the programme is comprehensive development of these villages to improve the quality of life of people and thereby reversing out-migration, officials said.

The VVP, which is being implemented by the Union home ministry, envisages focused areas of interventions for creation of opportunities for livelihood generation through promotion of agriculture, horticulture, tourism and cultural heritage, skill development and entrepreneurship, development of co-operative societies for managing livelihood opportunities including agriculture, horticulture, cultivation of medicinal plants and herbs, road connectivity, housing and village infrastructure, energy including renewable energy, television and telecom connectivity, financial inclusion, etc. One of the sectors identified for development is promotion of tourism and culture by augmenting various tourism-related infrastructure, promoting community managed home stays, organising local fairs and festivals, promoting eco-tourism, agro-tourism, wellness, wildlife, spiritual and adventure tourism and local cuisines. The VVP was conceived as an outcome-oriented programme with outcome indicators at three levels-village, household and individual beneficiary.

Under the VVP, so far 136 border villages are being provided connectivity through 113 all-weather road projects at a cost of Rs 2,420 crore. Mobile 4G connectivity is being worked on rapidly in these areas and by December, all villages under the VVP will be covered by the 4G network, officials said. Showing its focussed attention, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after assuming charge in the Modi 3.0 government, had reviewed the implementation of the VVP at a high-level meeting here on July 13. He had stressed the need to provide employment opportunities to the residents of border villages and increase connectivity to prevent migration from such remote areas. Shah had directed authorities to continue the efforts being made by senior ministers and officials to better understand the issues of border villages under the special initiative taken by the central government. He said the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Army deployed around the border villages should encourage purchase of local agricultural and handicraft products through cooperatives. The home minister said the healthcare facilities of the Army and CAPFs should be regularly made available to benefit the residents of nearby villages.