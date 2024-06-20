Gleneagles hospital Kengeri launches South India's first 5G ambulance service

Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Kengeri proudly announces the launch of South India's first 5G-enabled ambulance service. This innovative deployment marks a significant milestone in emergency medical response, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide unparalleled patient care.

In the initial phase, five 5G-enabled ambulances will cover the immediate neighbourhood of the hospital, while the second phase will see an additional five ambulances extending coverage to neighbouring districts, further enhancing emergency response capabilities across the region.

The launch event featured Sri Sri Prakashnath Swamiji, Managing Director, BGS & SJB Group of Institutions; Anurag Yadav, CEO, Gleneagles Healthcare, India; Biju Nair, CEO, Gleneagles Bengaluru Cluster; Pranav Bajaj, Co-founder and CEO, Medulance; and Ravjot Singh Arora, Co-founder and Director, Medulance.

The 5G-enabled ambulances are pioneering products from Medulance and equipped with high-speed connectivity from Reliance Jio, enabling real-time, two-way audio and video communication. They also feature cameras and smart devices for high-definition footage transmission, along with Advanced Life Support (ALS) systems for critical medical interventions. These ambulances facilitate real-time streaming of patient health data to distant doctors and transmission of vital signs to emergency room dashboards. Additionally, they incorporate ambulance location tracking for efficient dispatch and navigation, as well as remote monitoring capabilities allowing doctors to guide paramedics.

With faster response times due to real-time data relay and monitoring, the ambulances reduce response times to less than 4 minutes in corporate settings. Patients benefit from real-time clinical assessment and immediate medical intervention during transit, along with remote assistance from doctors, enabling treatment during the commute. Effective use of the 'Golden Hour' and 'Platinum 10 Minutes' for critical care significantly improves survival rates in emergencies like heart attacks and strokes. Moreover, these ambulances enhance healthcare access in rural and remote areas and facilitate seamless data sharing with hospitals to prepare for incoming patients. The higher bandwidth and ultra-low latency of the 5G network ensure efficient data transfer, while integration with corporate wellness programs helps reduce healthcare costs and improve employee health outcomes.

Anurag Yadav, CEO, Gleneagles Healthcare, India, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce the first 5G-enabled ambulance service in South India. This initiative is a key component of our renewed vision, following our rebranding in March 2024, to revolutionize emergency medical services across all Gleneagles hospitals and ensure we provide the highest level of care to our patients."

Biju Nair, CEO, Gleneagles Bengaluru Cluster, emphasized the hospital's commitment to excellence in emergency care, saying, "Achieving excellence in emergency care is a cornerstone of our mission at Gleneagles Bengaluru. The introduction of 5G-enabled ambulances is significantly enhancing our ability to provide immediate, high-quality medical intervention, setting a new standard for emergency response in the region."

Pranav Bajaj, Co-founder and CEO, Medulance, remarked, "Today, we mark a significant milestone in revolutionizing emergency medical response. Our 5G-enabled ambulances, in partnership with Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Kengeri, will set a new standard for patient care. With cutting-edge technology, we're bridging the gap between emergency and treatment, ensuring timely and informed care. This innovation is a testament to our commitment to saving lives and shaping the future of healthcare."

This pioneering step reaffirms Gleneagles BGS Hospital's commitment to integrating advanced technology in healthcare, ensuring better outcomes for patients and setting new benchmarks in emergency medical services.

About Gleneagles BGS Hospital Kengeri:

Welcome to the Gleneagles Hospitals Bengaluru Cluster, an eminent duo of healthcare institutions that stand as pillars of medical excellence and compassionate care in the heart of Bengaluru. As integral parts of Gleneagles Healthcare India, aligned with the global reach and expertise of IHH Healthcare, these hospitals are a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional patient care, driven by a dedication to medical excellence, innovation, and patient-centricity.

Gleneagles BGS Hospital, located in Kengeri, is renowned for its comprehensive tertiary care and pioneering multi-organ transplant services, with specialties in Gastroenterology, Cancer Care, Neurosciences, Renal Sciences, and Cardiac Sciences. This facility, boasting 450 beds, advanced imaging technologies, and accredited by NABH and NABL, sets the standard for emergency and critical care management, leveraging cutting-edge medical procedures and technologies.

Conversely, Gleneagles Hospital on Richmond Road emerges as a specialized, state-of-the-art surgical center, offering an extensive range of services with a focus on Cosmetology, Dentistry, Cosmetic procedures, Orthopaedics, Laparoscopic and Digestive Surgeries, Urological and ENT procedures, Spine Surgeries, along with a dedicated Breast Cancer Clinic. Each center within this hospital is designed to enhance patient care, comfort, and confidence, utilizing the latest innovations and technologies in their respective fields.

Across both establishments, our team of highly skilled specialists and surgeons are dedicated to the ethos of ‘Care. For Good.’, ensuring that each patient’s journey is marked by comprehensive, tailored care. Our hospitals are equipped with cutting-edge technology, enabling us to offer innovative treatments and procedures that align with global clinical protocols.

The Gleneagles Hospitals Bengaluru Cluster serves as a beacon of hope and healing, embodying a holistic approach to healthcare that seamlessly blends clinical excellence with a deep-seated compassion for patient welfare. Upholding our pledge to be ‘On Your Side’, we strive to be trusted partners in our patients’ healthcare journeys, committed to enhancing health outcomes and transforming lives through superior medical care and empathetic engagement.

Join us at the Gleneagles Hospitals Bengaluru Cluster, where we unite cutting-edge medicine with heartfelt care, setting new benchmarks in healthcare and patient experience. Here, your well-being is our foremost priority, and we are dedicated to delivering healthcare that truly makes a difference.