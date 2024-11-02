Four killed as truck collides with motorcycle in MP's Harda district

Harda (MP): Four persons, two of them brothers, were killed after a truck collided with their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district, police said on Saturday. The accident occurred on a road between the villages of Ura and Khidkiwala in the Timarni area, around 16 km from the district headquarters, on Friday night, an official said. The victims, Gautam Kaushal (21), his brother Pritam (19), Junaid Khan (18) and Yashraj Mandlekar (19), were heading towards Harda city on a motorcycle, sub-divisional officer of police Akanjha Talaiya said. A manure-laden truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the two-wheeler and overturned, he said, adding that the driver fled the scene.

Rajesh Kaushal, the uncle of the two deceased brothers, said the duo had headed to Harda city from Timarni for some work without informing their families. An autopsy has been done, and the bodies will be handed over to the families, Dr Mohammad Irfan of the district hospital said.