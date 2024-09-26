Former MLA and senior Congress leader K P Kunhikannan dies at 76

Kannur (Kerala): Former MLA and senior Congress leader K P Kunhikannan passed away at a private hospital on Thursday, party sources said. Kunhikannan, 76, had been receiving treatment at the hospital after sustaining injuries in a road accident on September 4. The car in which Kunhikannan was traveling collided with a divider while he was returning home after attending a meeting in Kanhangad. He was initially treated at a hospital in Kanhangad, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was later shifted to another hospital in Kannur.

A close associate of late Congress stalwart K Karunakaran, Kunhikannan was elected to the 8th Kerala Legislative Assembly from the Uduma constituency in Kasaragod district during the 1987 elections. Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, condoled the death of Kunhikannan.