Firing outside sweet shop in west Delhi, no one injured

New Delhi: Two armed assailants had opened fire at a sweet shop in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area and no one was injured in the incident, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place outside Singla Sweet Shop at 11 pm on Friday, they said. As per the initial information, two people came on a motorcycle and fired bullets at the shop's front glass before fleeing the scene, a police officer said.

Four empty cartridges were recovered from the spot but no injuries were reported, he said. An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of law and investigation has begun, the officer said. According to the officer, it is suspected to be a case of extortion. "Multiple teams have been formed to gather more information into the matter and trace the route of the assailants," he said. Further information will be shared in due course of time, police said.