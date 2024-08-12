Firing outside club in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi: Two armed assailants opened fire outside a club in Shahdara's GTB Enclave area, police said here on Monday, adding no one was injured in the incident. The accused came on a motorcycle on Saturday night and opened around six rounds of fire in the air, a police officer said.

The officer said the owner of the club has not complained about any extortion or threat but the gangs active in the trans-yamuna region are suspected to be behind the shooting. Another officer said a case under the section of attempt to murder has been registered and further probe is underway. A few suspects have been identified and our teams are working on it, he added.