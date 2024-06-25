Fire breaks out in store of Safdarjung Hospital emergency building

A fire broke out in the emergency building of the Safdarjung Hospital here on Tuesday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

They said there were no reports of any injuries.

DFS chief Atul Garg said the department was informed about the fire around 10.40 am.

"The fire was at gate 6 of the old emergency building of the Safdarjung Hospital. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire is in the building's store room," he added.