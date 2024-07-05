Fire Breaks Out at Logix Mall in Noida

A fire erupted at Logix Mall in Noida's Wave City Centre on Friday morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Four fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze, which started at the Adidas showroom on the first floor of the mall located in Sector 32. According to Noida's Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Chaubey, the fire alarm system alerted local fire departments around 11 am. Given the early hour, the mall was largely empty, with only security personnel and staff present. Upon arrival, firefighters found the shutter of the Adidas showroom down, as it had not yet opened. Using saw cutters, they gained access to the showroom to extinguish the flames. They also broke the building's glass panes to allow the smoke to escape. By 12:30 pm, the fire was successfully contained, though efforts to clear the residual smoke continued. The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit.



Further details are awaited as investigations proceed.