Fire breaks out at factory in outer Delhi's Mundka

A fire broke out at a car accessories manufacturing factory located at Mundka industrial area in outer Delhi on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

According to officials of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received a call at 4.30 pm reporting that a fire broke out in the factory, located near metro pillar number 610.

At least 26 fire tenders have been pressed into service and are trying to douse the fire. The operation is underway, the officer said.

The factory is located in a single-storey house, spread over a larger area. Thick black smoke was seen at the site due to the chemicals and plastic items kept in the factory, the officer added.