Fire breaks out at factory in east Delhi, five tenders rushed to spot

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a garments factory in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Tuesday morning, officials said.

No casualty has been reported.

The fire service was informed at 9.55 am and five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze in the two-storey factory, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

Due to hanging wires and narrow lanes, fire tenders faced a daunting task in reaching the spot

"As soon as I spotted the fire, I immediately informed the authorities. Fire tenders were delayed due to the narrow lanes here. I would request the government to send smaller fire tenders which could easily enter into such lanes," local resident Manoj Jain told PTI Videos.

The dousing operation is still underway.