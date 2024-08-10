Fire at property dealer’s office in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, none injured

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a property dealer's office located inside a residential society in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

An official of Delhi Fire Service said a call regarding the fire was received at 2.03 pm and three fire tenders were pressed into service.

The office was located on the ground floor of multi storey Ashirwad Apartments in Mayur Vihar Phase 3.

The blaze was brought under control within 45 minutes, the officer said, adding that no one got injured in the incident.

The reason for the fire is suspected to be a short circuit, he said.