Fire at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate Metro police station, no one injured

A fire broke out at the Kashmiri Gate Metro police station in north Delhi around midnight, officials said on Saturday.

The fire also spread to the office of the deputy commissioner of police, Metro, which is located at the police station premises, they said.

A call regarding the blaze was received at 12:45 am and 12 fire tenders were pressed into service, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

He said no one was injured in the incident but 15 rooms of the police station, including the "maalkhana" where case properties are kept, as well as the police barracks were damaged.

Eighteen rooms of the DCP's office were also gutted, the official said.

The blaze was brought under control within an hour and a half. The cooling operation was conducted till the morning.