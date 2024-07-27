Excise officer arrested for taking Rs 1.7 lakh bribe

A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested the district excise officer of Dausa while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.7 lakh, officials said here on Saturday. Director General of ACB Ravi Prakash Meharda said that Kailash Chandra Prajapati had demanded Rs 1.8 lakh from a person to allow him to smoothly operate his three liquor shops in Dausa.

After verification of the person's complaint, the ACB team, Jaipur (Rural) trapped the accused officer in Jaipur while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.7 lakh from the complainant, Meharda said. Prajapati was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.