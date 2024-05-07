Ex-Cong leader Radhika Khera, actor Shekhar Suman join BJP

Former Congress leader Radhika Khera and actor Shekhar Suman joined the BJP here on Tuesday amid the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Khera, the former national coordinator of the Congress's media department, resigned from the party's primary membership on Sunday, days after her altercation with another leader at the party's Chhattisgarh office.

In her resignation letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Khera also said she was facing opposition in the party for her visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Both Khera and Suman joined the saffron at its headquarters here in the presence of senior leaders, including BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde and national media department in-charge Anil Baluni.