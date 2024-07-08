ENPO temporarily suspends "public emergency" in six districts of Nagaland

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) has temporarily suspended its "public emergency" declared on February 5 in the six districts of Eastern Nagaland. The decision to this effect was taken during the ENPO's Central Executive Council (CEC) meeting held on July 3 in Tuensang as a "significant measure aimed at fostering mutual understanding and pursuing a peaceful resolution" regarding the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) by the Government of India, stated a notification by the ENPO here on Sunday evening. However, the ENPO, an apex body of eight tribes of the region – Chang, Khianiungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir, Yimkhiung and also Sumi, stated that the suspension is subject to review in the event of compelling circumstances.

The ENPO had declared "public emergency" in Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Shamator and Noklak districts and did not participate in the just concluded elections to Lok Sabha and Urban Local Bodies to press for its demand for a Frontier Nagaland Territory.