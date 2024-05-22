ED summons IAS officer in money laundering case against Jharkhand minister

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jharkhand-cadre IAS officer Manish Ranjan for questioning in a money laundering case in which it recently arrested state minister Alamgir Alam, official sources said on Wednesday.

Ranjan is a former secretary of the Rural Development Department. He is currently the secretary of the land, road, and building department and has been asked to depose before the federal agency at its zonal office here on May 24, the sources said.

The summons is linked to the ED investigation in which Congress leader and state rural development minister Alamgir Alam, his former personal secretary Sanjeev Kumar Lal, and the latter's domestic help Jahangir Alam were arrested early this month.

The agency had claimed to have recovered more than Rs 32 crore from a place where Jahangir Alam was residing. The probe pertains to alleged irregularities and bribes exchanged between officials and others from contractors working in the state rural development department.