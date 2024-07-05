Delhi health minister to hold meeting with officials to chalk out anti-dengue action plan

Delhi Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will hold a meeting with different departments to chalk out an anti-dengue action plan on Friday, officials said. In the meeting, there will be discussions on preparations for handling and preventing the spread of dengue in the national capital this year, they added. "The meeting will be chaired by Bharadwaj at Delhi Secretariat. Earlier this week, he held a meeting with health department officials over the spread of the vector borne disease," an official said.