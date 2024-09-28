Delhi govt to launch single window facility for faster clearances of investors' applications

New Delhi: The Delhi government will next week launch a single window facility for faster clearances of investors' applications, boosting ease of doing business in the city. The beta version of the single window system will be launched by Industry Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday, said a government statement. "The platform aims to streamline pre-operation approvals, reduce compliance, promote sector-specific reforms, shorten project timelines and enhance ease of starting and doing business in Delhi," Bharadwaj said. The portal will help realize objective of speedy processing of clearances and providing investor-friendly environment to business, he added. So far, 59 services across 12 stakeholder departments have been onboarded on the platform.

Specifically, 37 services from seven departments namely labour, MCD, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, weights and measures, DJB, power discoms and industries were onboarded on the single window system in the first phase of the plan, the minister said. In the second phase, 22 services from five departments -- drug control, trade and taxes, excise, entertainment and luxury tax, DSIIDC and GSDL --were onboarded. Also, 27 services have been made "live" on the SWS Portal, he said. The single window facility will allow the investors and entrepreneurs to fill up, upload documents and submit the application form online with the possibility of fee payment being made online as well. It will also have an online application status tracking system. Notifications at critical stages of application processing, application and query submission, application approval or rejection at various levels- through SMS and emails is being integrated with the system, the statement said.

The user will also obtain the approval or registration certificate online via the portal only. It will enable the investors to apply for multiple clearances and approvals from different departments on a single platform rather than applying individually. All onboarded departments are bound to deliver the requested clearances or services within the stipulated timeline as prescribed in the Public Service Guarantee Act. Further, the single window system has a unique feature of PAN-based verification for its users wherein the system has an inbuilt capability to identify the users with authentic and valid PAN identity, added the statement.