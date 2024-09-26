Delhi Assembly strength comes down to 66 after resignation, disqualification of 4 MLAs

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on the first day of the session of the House on Thursday announced the resignations and disqualifications of four MLAs, including three from the ruling AAP. Goel said former Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri tendered his resignation on June 18 after becoming Lok Sabha MP from South Delhi. AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam also resigned from his membership of the assembly, which was accepted by him on September 22, Goel said. Two AAP MLAs, Raaj Kumar Anand and Kartar Singh, were disqualified as members of the assembly under provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, from May 6 and July 10, respectively, Goel said. The speaker said that all these vacant seats were notified and the Election Commission was informed about it.

Gautam has quit the AAP and joined the Congress earlier this month while Anand and Tanwar joined the BJP in July this year. The 70-member Delhi Assembly's present strength has now come down to 66. The ruling AAP has 59 MLAs, while the BJP has seven legislators in the House.