Congress leads in Inner Manipur, NPF ahead in Outer Manipur

Imphal: Congress was leading in the Inner Manipur seat, while the Naga People's Front (NPF) was ahead in the Outer Manipur constituency on Tuesday morning, according to the Election Commission.

Congress candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam was leading in Inner Manipur over his nearest rival Thounaojam Basantakumar of the BJP by 13,038 votes.

In the Outer Manipur seat, NPF candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik was leading over his nearest rival Alfred Kanngam S Arthur of the Congress by 27,978 votes.

Elections were held in two phases in Manipur on April 19 and April 26.